Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $243.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.27 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

