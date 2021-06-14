Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

