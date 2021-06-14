Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of J2 Global worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

