Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,843 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

