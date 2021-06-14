Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,818 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $228.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $229.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

