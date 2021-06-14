Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,087 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.37 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

