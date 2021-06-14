Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,527 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Bancolombia worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

