Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,443 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.57 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

