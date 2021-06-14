Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,592 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

