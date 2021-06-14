Sei Investments Co. Sells 455,819 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.61% of LiveRamp worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

