Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,135 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

OLLI stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

