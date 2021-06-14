Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,263 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

