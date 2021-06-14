Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,657 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Envista worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

