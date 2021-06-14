Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.41. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

