Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $562.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,500 shares of company stock worth $207,600. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.