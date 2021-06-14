Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

