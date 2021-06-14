Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $50.56 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

