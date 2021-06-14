Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 551.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 86,809 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

