Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $200,550.56 and $72,928.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

