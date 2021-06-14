Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $350,826.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000062 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

