Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRP. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Serco Group stock traded up GBX 6.23 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 141.93 ($1.85). 6,305,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.90. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

