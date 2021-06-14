Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

Shares of LON:SRP traded up GBX 6.23 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 141.93 ($1.85). 6,305,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

