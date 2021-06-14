Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 7,306 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,547. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

