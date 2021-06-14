Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $648,083.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

