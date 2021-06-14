Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $489,961.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars.

