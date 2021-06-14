SharedStake (SGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,595.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $418,034.68 and approximately $9,595.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

