Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 405,783 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $29.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,113,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,175 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.