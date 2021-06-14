(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.91

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

