SHIELD Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $103,200.93 and $67.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,193.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.37 or 0.06382533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.99 or 0.01567393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00435794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00146517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00677434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00429027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006722 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039882 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

