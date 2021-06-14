Shift Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

