Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $112.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $483.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $99.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.14.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

