Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shimizu stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62. Shimizu has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

