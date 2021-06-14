Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TYHT opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shineco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

