Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $38.02

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $37.09. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 202 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
