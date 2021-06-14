Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $38.02

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $37.09. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

