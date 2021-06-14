ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0025 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $37.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

