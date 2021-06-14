Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Shopify worth $1,414,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded up $38.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,286.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.86 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

