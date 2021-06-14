Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,247.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $713.23 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

