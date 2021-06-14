Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Reaches $46.99 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.91 or 0.00123867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $46.99 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00165864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00189517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.05 or 0.01035041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.31 or 1.00415365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,449 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.