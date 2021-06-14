Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CEG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.44 ($0.44).

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

