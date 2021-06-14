Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON WYN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 467 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,137. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 242 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

