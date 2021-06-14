Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases By 86.6%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

