Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 94.2%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AGD opened at $12.36 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

