Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Declines By 41.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $46.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51. Adyen has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

