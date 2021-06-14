Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Decreases By 34.4%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 400,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

