Short Interest in Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Decreases By 39.5%

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABWN opened at $0.00 on Monday. Airborne Wireless Network has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

