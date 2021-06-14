Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Decreases By 37.4%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,734,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 11,453,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,898,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

