Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Drops By 40.8%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,127. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

