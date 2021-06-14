Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Grows By 86.4%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.41. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Aurcana Silver
