Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Decreases By 40.9%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

