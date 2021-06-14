Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 62.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MIY opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

